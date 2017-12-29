LRT, MRT, monorail stations certified clean, safe

File picture shows commuters waiting to board a train at MRT Sungai Buloh station. — Pictures by Ham Abu BakarKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and monorail stations operated by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd including the Operations Control Centre and its workshops are certified clean and safe, besides being equipped with clear visual information.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Zohari Sulaiman said the recognition was given by Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) through the QE/5S Quality Environment Practice System audit on stations and facilities for four urban railway routes operated by the Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s (Prasarana) subsidiary company.

The MPC’s auditor panels carried out stations and facilities inspection yesterday (Dec 28) at all railway routes — the Kelana Jaya LRT route, Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT route, KL Monorail route and Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT route.

“The auditor panels were satisfied with the inspection’s results and awarded Rapid Rail with the MPC’s Quality Environment (5S) Certification,” he said in a statement, here today.

Yesterday, the LRT, MRT and monorail services operated by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd also obtained the latest ISO certification from SIRIM QAS International.

The ISO9001:2015 certification for Quality Management System replaced the ISO9001:2008 certification obtained by the company before. — Bernama