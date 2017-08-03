Long-delayed Bera hospital contractor ‘viable’ when appointed, says Finance Ministry

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 ― The Finance Ministry said today that the contractor of the delayed Bera hospital had been a “viable” candidate when it was awarded the lucrative government contract.
The RM88 million project now four years late made the news recently through the latest Auditor-General report, released Monday.
“This is a collective decision. At the time the decision was made, the contractor was seen as viable,” Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Irwan Serigar Abdullah said during a townhall session with the press here on the Auditor-General’s 2016 report.
The RM88 million project was awarded via direct negotiations without open tender.
Irwan said that a procurement committee within the Ministry of Finance evaluated all aspects before awarding the contract, regardless of which Minister had signed on the approval for the project.
