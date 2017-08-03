Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Long-delayed Bera hospital contractor ‘viable’ when appointed, says Finance Ministry

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday August 3, 2017
03:02 PM GMT+8

Tan Sri Irwan Serigar Abdullah says the contractor of the delayed Bera hospital had been a ‘viable’ candidate when it was awarded the contract. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTan Sri Irwan Serigar Abdullah says the contractor of the delayed Bera hospital had been a ‘viable’ candidate when it was awarded the contract. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 ― The Finance Ministry said today that the contractor of the delayed Bera hospital had been a “viable” candidate when it was awarded the lucrative government contract.

The RM88 million project now four years late made the news recently through the latest Auditor-General report, released Monday.

“This is a collective decision. At the time the decision was made, the contractor was seen as viable,” Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Irwan Serigar Abdullah said during a townhall session with the press here on the Auditor-General’s 2016 report.

The RM88 million project was awarded via direct negotiations without open tender.

Irwan said that a procurement committee within the Ministry of Finance evaluated all aspects before awarding the contract, regardless of which Minister had signed on the approval for the project.

MORE TO COME

