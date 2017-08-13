Local authorities must be firm in enforcing laws, says minister

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said Local authorities must act firmly and follow the existing rules when approving development projects. — File picture by Saw Siow FengMUAR, Aug 13 — Local authorities (PBT) nationwide must act firm and follow the existing rules in giving approval to every development project, said Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said this was to ensure there was no negligence on the part of the developers, especially on implementing the drainage system, which could result in the occurrence of flash floods that would affect residents’ homes.

“According to regulations under the National Physical Planning Council chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, the main factor to be taken into account in approving a development project is the issue of floods.

“The PBT must act responsibly in enforcing the policies that have been decided and if the developers fail to comply with the rules, stern action must be taken,” he told reporters after opening the Bakri Umno Division Delegates Conference here today.

Also present were Bakri Umno acting chief Datuk Hassan Johari and Muar Umno division chief Datuk Razali Ibrahim, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

At the event, Noh also approved 13 projects and maintenance of flats in Bakri involving an allocation of RM3.8 million.

In the meantime, the Umno Supreme Council member also said that the spirit of struggle and solidarity should continue to live in every Umno member for the sacred party to remain in power.

According to him, the two factors were important elements in strengthening the party as without them, there would be disunity among the members. — Bernama