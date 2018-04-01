Liow says BN needs big mandate to continue development

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai urged the people to give the BN government a big mandate in the coming 14th general election to continue the development agenda of the country. — Picture by Hari Anggara BENTONG, April 1 — The people have been urged to give the Barisan Nasional government a big mandate in the coming 14th general election (GE14) to continue the development agenda of the country.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the government had implemented various large-scale programmes with more in the pipeline.

“BN promises are not empty promises... in the past five years, we have implemented many pledges made in the last general election.

“As such, it is important for us to ensure the government continued to be entrusted to administer,” he said when opening the Pelangai Farmers’ Organisation Carnival here today.

At the the ceremony, Liow who is also Transport Minister presented flood welfare aid to 41 families in Bentong parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile in KAMPAR, MCA vice-president Senator Datuk Lee Chee Leong said the Barisan Nasional (BN) government is the best platform to ensure infrastructure allocation and development for Kampar continued to be carried out if the people give their support to BN in the GE14.

He said all development and transformation planned would be more effective if BN was given the mandate to facilitate allocations to be channeled to the area.

“Similarly to serve the constituents, we have the platform to facilitate the people’s representative,” said Lee who is also Deputy Finance Minister II when met by reporters at the closing of the Negaraku: Menghubung dan Menyatu @ Kampar at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Kampar here today. — Bernama