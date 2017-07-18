Liow: Integrated ticketing system to be implemented for all train services by year-end

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks to reporters after opening the Ampang Park LRT mural in Kuala Lumpur today. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — An integrated ticketing system for all local train services is expected to be implemented at the end of this year.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said a meeting between the two service operators, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and Prasarana, to implement the system had been held, but several issues regarding KTMB’s system had to be resolved first.

“The operating company for the KTM commuter service in Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), while the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system is managed by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad. The two have different systems.

“I just want to make sure that all of these train services including the High Speed Rail and East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) are included in one system, so that it will be fully interconnected and easier for commuters to go to only one ticket counter at a time,” he told reporters after opening the Ampang Park LRT mural, here, today.

The integrated ticketing system is an initiative by the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) that will require public transport service providers to integrate their fare system and the journeys across multiple operators.

On the event, Liow said the mural art done by several college students showcased on a wall at the Ampang Park underground LRT station, signified the multiculturalism and multiethnicity of Malaysian society.

He said the mural could be a way of bringing communities from different backgrounds together.

“We live in a diverse and multiracial nation and it is through the arts that we will be able to preserve our traditions and cultures,” he said. — Bernama