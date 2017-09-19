‘Liberal’ not a dirty word, G25 tells critics

G25 observed a trend among its critics to use the word “liberal” in a derogatory sense which pointed at a growing intolerance of differences in languages, religions, cultures and traditions and stressed on the need to return to the Rukun Negara. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Fed up with being disparaged as “liberal”, the group of retired senior civil servants known as G25 told its critics not to “abuse” the adjective by slapping the word on Muslim Malaysians standing up for universal values of democracy, human rights, gender equality, multiculturalism and diversity.

The group reminded its critics that the word “has pride of place” in both the English and Bahasa Malaysia versions of the preamble to the Rukun Negara, the five principles of the national ideology.

The group pointed out that the English version, the preamble reads: “Guaranteeing a liberal approach towards her rich and varied cultural traditions”.

“Note that the word ‘liberal’ is used in both versions in the context of something positive and beneficial to our ambitions to become a united, happy and prosperous country,” G25 said in a four-page statement last night.

The group also observed a trend among its critics to use the word “liberal” in a derogatory sense which pointed at a growing intolerance of differences in languages, religions, cultures and traditions and stressed on the need to return to the Rukun Negara, which provides the basis to uphold the Federal Constitution and the rule of law “so that we can protect the multicultural character of our population and human rights in the country”.

It acknowledged that Islam is the religion of the country, but stressed that the Federal Constitution is secular.

“On the other hand, when religious authorities go beyond the limits of the Constitution in exercising their powers and introduce laws to control and police the behaviour of Muslims against the principles of democracy and human rights, G25 has a duty to respond by raising the issues of law and order on behalf of the moderates and the silent majority,” it said.

The group said it does not condone sinful behaviours that are against Islam, but added that it has been consistent in its views that deviations such as free sex “are personal sins, not crimes as defined in constitutional law” and should be punishable only by God.

“The nation state should concentrate on its basic role of providing for the basic human needs of the people and ensuring security, fairness and justice for all.

“This concept of responsibility of the modern state is in line with the principles of Wassatiyah and Maqasid Syariah,” it said.

The group stressed that openness is crucial to progress, adding that in many democracies, the partnership between civil society organisations and governments have been accepted as the best way forward to advance the country economically and socially.