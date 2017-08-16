‘Legal companion’ to reduce financial burden on victims’ families, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The ‘legal companion’ companion concept, introduced specially to assist victims of child sexual crime under the Legal Aid (Amendment) Bill 2017, will help to reduce the financial burden of families of the victims.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said it was also intended to enhance understanding of the court proceeding by the victims and their families.

“In cases of crimes against children, the Welfare Department is only involved in the welfare element, such as providing shelter and food, but in the process of the child having to got to the police station, during investigation, no individual is being held responsible.

Hence this amendment provides for them to go to any legal aid branches for help,” she said when winding up the debate on the bill in the Dewan Negara here today.

The bill was later approved.

The Dewan Negara sitting resumes tomorrow. — Bernama