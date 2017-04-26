Leave if you are unhappy, Dr M tells PPBM members

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today PPBM members who are uncomfortable with its leadership are free to leave the opposition party. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, April, 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members who are uncomfortable with its leadership are free to leave the opposition party.

The party’s chairman said PPBM was not going to force anyone to stay and pointed that division heads won’t necessarily be candidates for the 14th general election.

“If you are not happy with how thing are done in PPBM, you are free to leave.

“Also bear in mind that only candidates that are considered as winnable will be contesting in the next election,” Dr Mahathir told a news conference.

Dr Mahathir’s statement comes after a founding member of PPBM, Kamarulzaman Habibur Rahman, announced last Wednesday that he was leaving the party headed by former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin because he has lost confidence in the leadership, accusing them of jostling for power.

He also denied a news report saying that a division chief’s position in Johor was offered to an individual for RM250,000.

“Yes, you have to pay, but the payment is only RM4 (membership fee) but since it is a poor party, we will not say no if you want to pay more,” Dr Mahathir said.

On seat negotiations, he said, PPBM and Pakatan Harapan have yet to hold talks on the matter.