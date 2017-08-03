Lawyers vote to sue against CJ’s extension, give cold shoulder

Malaysian Bar Council president George Varughese confirmed that the majority of the 993 lawyers who attended the Bar’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) today voted in favour of the resolutions presented. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Members of the Malaysian Bar today agreed to legally challenge the Chief Justice and Court of Appeal President’s extended tenures and to refrain from inviting both to social events and dinners.

Malaysian Bar president George Varughese confirmed that the majority of the 993 lawyers who attended the Bar’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) today voted in favour of the resolutions, and fewer than 10 people abstained or voted against the motion.

George, who proposed the motion that was voted in today, confirmed the lawsuit will be filed.

“Yes, one of the decisions today is to institute legal proceedings against these appointments which the Bar Council will do shortly,” he told reporters immediately after the closed-door EGM.

One of the eight resolutions agreed upon was for the Malaysian Bar to resolve to not invite Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin for any of its social functions as long as they remain in their current positions beyond their constitutional retirement age of 66 years and six months, and to encourage all lawyers to refrain from inviting the two officials to their social events or accepting their invitations.

“It’s a form of protest and to show our discontent in respect of these unconstitutional appointments and there’s nothing personal against the persons itself,” George said.

“But this, let me make it very clear, does not mean that we do not engage with the judiciary. We will still continue to engage with the judiciary in all official matters,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s Office’s July 7 announcement on the duo’s appointment as additional judges, which would effectively extend their terms as two of the country’s most powerful judges, was met with protests from the legal community.

In the July 7 statement, Md Raus is to continue serving as an additional judge in the Federal Court and as Chief Justice of the Federal Court for another three years from August 4, while Zulkefli is to continue serving as an additional judge in the same court and as President of the Court of Appeal for another two years from September 28.

They have held these posts since April 1.

Both previously had their services as judges extended for another six months after hitting the age of 66, with Raus’s term extended from February 4 to August 3, while Zulkefli’s term was extended from March 28 until September 27.

