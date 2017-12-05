Lawyer says Muslim distributor has duty to decide if books are un-Islamic

Ezra Zaid is facing a Shariah trial over a BM book even though the Selangor's religious authorities did not give prior notice that it was deemed to be against Islamic law. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Mohd Ezra Mohd Zaid as the Muslim director of a publishing firm must decide if its books are consistent with Islamic law and can be prosecuted without notice if these turn out to be un-Islamic, lawyer Sulaiman Abdullah told the High Court today.

Sulaiman, who acted for Selangor’s religious enforcement chief and Selangor’s chief Shariah prosecutor, cited the High Court’s 1962 decision in the case of Mohamed Ibrahim v PP to support his client’s argument.

“My clients are saying you, as a Muslim, decide whether this book contains anything against Islamic law and if you decide wrongly, then we charge you and prosecute you,” he said today.

Sulaiman was presenting arguments in a lawsuit filed by Mohd Ezra and his publishing firm to challenge the Selangor Islamic Religious Department’s (Jais) arrest and prosecution of him over the Bahasa Malaysia version of Canadian writer Irshad Manji’s book Allah, Liberty and Love, as well as raid and seizure of copies of the book.

Earlier, Sulaiman argued that the authorities did not need to give prior notice that a book was unlawful before taking action.

“The law is it’s up to every individual to decide whether his conduct is lawful or not and take consequences of that action,” he claimed, citing the same case that was reported in 1962.

Sulaiman said the 1962 case involved a bookseller who had argued that the authorities had only banned a book after taking action and that he should therefore not be charged. He noted that the judge in the case had indicated that individuals should not wait for the government to read through all published books and ban them, but should decide themselves whether such books were obscene.

Ezra’s lead counsel, K. Shanmuga, disputed this by saying the 1962 case and his client’s were not comparable.

“Mohamed Ibrahim is a High Court case where it was a charge under the Penal Code for the possession of obscene books,” he said, noting that “obscene” publications is “clearly defined” in the law.

On the Shariah charge against Mohd Ezra, he said it revolved around publications that are contrary to Islamic law, adding that the term “Islamic law” was “so wide” that prior notice should be given if it was deemed unlawful.



“That is why the Court of Appeal has said it is irrational to charge without notice,” he said, having earlier referred to the appellate court’s 2014 decision in the related case of Berjaya Books.



In the Berjaya Books case involving the same book in Ezra's case, the Court of Appeal had said the Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Department (Jawi) had acted in bad faith and unconstitutionally by prosecuting the manager of the Borders bookstore branch it raided simply because she was Muslim, also ruling that it would "offend the sense of justice" to prosecute an individual when the public did not know the book was illegal.



In that case, Jawi had conducted the raid and seized copies of Irshad's books even before it was banned by the Home Ministry, and also arrested the bookstore branch manager Nik Raina Nik Abdul Aziz before the book ban was gazetted and came into effect. There was also no fatwa or notification by the Federal Territories religious authorities that the book was contrary to Islamic law.



Shanmuga said it was Sulaiman’s clients who have taken it upon themselves and were given the power by law to decide whether publications are against Islamic law, believing that the latter did not mean to say that every Muslim has “the right” to decide whether a publication is contrary to Islamic law.



Shanmuga said the Selangor religious authorities and Selangor government sued by Ezra “did not make any prior notice” through methods such as a fatwa that Irshad’s book was contrary to the Muslim faith or Islamic laws, before a series of enforcement action on his clients such as raiding, book-seizing and arresting.



The judicial review filed by ZI Publications and Ezra in July 2012 is against six parties: Jais, its director, the chief Selangor religious enforcement officer, Selangor’s chief Syarie prosecutor, the Selangor government, and the Malaysian government.



In the civil suit, ZI Publications and Ezra are seeking for a number of court orders, including the quashing of Jais’ raid and seizure on May 29, 2012 of 180 copies of the BM book, and an order for the return of the books seized.



High Court judge Datuk Kamaludin Md Said today fixed January 17 for the delivery of his decision.



On November 23, the Petaling Jaya Shariah Subordinate Court decided that Ezra’s trial over the book will proceed on February 22 next year, despite an application by his lawyers to stay the Shariah trial until the conclusion of this case at the civil courts challenging his Shariah prosecution.



On March 7, 2013, Ezra was charged as ZI Publications’ director under Section 16(1)(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 with two alternative counts of publishing and distributing the Allah, Kebebasan dan Cinta book, as well as a third alternative count under Section 16(1)(b) for possession of 180 copies of the book.



Anyone convicted under Section 16(1) — which makes it an offence to print, publish, disseminate, or possessing for sale or for dissemination books “contrary to Islamic law” — is liable to a maximum RM3,000 fine or maximum two-year jail or both.



In a separate civil lawsuit, the High Court and Court of Appeal had both ruled in 2013 and 2015 in favor of ZI Publications, quashing the government’s ban of the Allah, Kebebasan dan Cinta book. The government’s appeal at the Federal Court against the reversal of the book ban has yet to be heard.