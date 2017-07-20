Late Ishak Ismail, leader who prioritised party interests

SEREMBAN, July 20 — Lenggeng assemblyman Datuk Ishak Ismail, who passed away two days ago, was regarded as a leader who always placed the interest of UMNO as his priority.

Teluk Kemang UMNO division chief, Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abd Samad said as an old friend, he knew about Ishak’s attitude of being very vocal in defending the party.

“I first got to know him in 1980 when I was a state executive councillor and Negeri Sembilan UMNO Youth chief, while Ishak was the party’s Pantai branch Youth head.

“When UMNO was banned in 1988, he remained with the party and when the new UMNO was established, I proposed to the party’s Supreme Council to appoint him as chief sponsor for the new UMNO and as its Seremban division chief,” he told Bernama here today while attending a sports event and Aidilfitri do at the Puan Sri Hajah Hazizah Haji Tumin Special Education Centre, here, today.

Ishak, 66, who was Lenggeng assemblyman for four terms since the 1995 general election, died from a heart attack at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN) , Kuala Pilah at 11.25pm on Tuesday night.

He reportedly fainted at Seri Menanti assemblyman Datuk Abd Samad Ibrahim’s Aidilfitri open house in Tanjong Ipoh, before being rushed to HTAN for treatment.

Ishak, who celebrated his 66th birthday last Monday, is survived by his wife, Datin Norimah Ujang and four children. He was laid to rest at the Genting Muslim cemetery, Pantai, yesterday evening.

Mohd Isa said that during his tenure as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Ishak had actively played his role as an elected representative by championing the people’s problems and concerns at the State Legislative Assembly sittings although there was no opposition then as the Barisan Nasional had won all the seats contested in the 1999 general election.

Mohd Isa, who is also acting chairman of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), said the last time he met the Lenggeng assemblyman was three days ago at a private hospital here.

“I went to visit him after he was warded for dengue fever, we talked like normal on various topics and there was nothing different about him then.

“My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul be placed among the righteous,” he said. — Bernama