Largest affordable housing expo draws young people

Financial analyst Tee May Shin and software engineer Anson Ong look at model PR1MA house during housing expo at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2018. — Pictures by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — An affordable housing exposition here today drew young adults who were interested in buying their first property.

It is observed that a majority of the potential homebuyers who flocked the expo, dubbed the “Ekspo Jualan Perumahan — Ke Arah Sejuta Impian”, was mostly in their 20s and 3’s.

A couple, financial analyst Tee May Shin, 25, and software engineer Anson Ong, 23, said there were many options at the expo at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), which fit nicely with their choice of location and financial capabilities.

“We are interested in buying properties for the future so we have conducted our surveys before, even with private developers. The prices of the homes offered here are more affordable.

“Where else can you get a three-bedroom apartment right in Bukit Bintang for slightly above RM300,000? It’s a really good investment,” they told Malay Mail.

Yesterday, PR1MA Corp Malaysia (PR1MA) chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias said 60 per cent of the units offered at the expo were priced at RM300,000 and below, while the remaining are priced up to RM400,000.

The types of properties offered at the expo included three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom condominiums, one and a half storey townhouses and two storey houses, depending on the project’s locations.

More high-rise buildings were available in the central parts of all states nationwide, while areas with lesser densities like rural villages had landed properties.

Businesswoman Amy Roshilla Abd Ghani, 32, said house prices will continue to rise thus securing your own residential unit, especially at a desired location, at the price of RM300,000 and lower is a steal.

“We have been renting ever since we got married and continued to rent until now that we have two children.

“Generally, house prices are expensive and you need a high pay if you want to be able to buy your own house and still have sufficient disposable income.

“We never thought we could ever afford a house but after browsing today, it is good to know we have options and that the purchasing power is still there,” she said.

The PR1MA expo at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur on March 24, 2018.Broker Yap Kah Wan, 28, who was eyeing a PR1MA unit in Bandar Meru Raya, Ipoh, said she would not mind waiting for several more years until the project is completed because the price is attractive.

“I’m just browsing for my younger siblings. I already have my own house which I bought for almost twice the price, in a nearby area.

“We have done all calculations and we feel like RM245,000 is a price that we could not get anywhere else,” she said.

Accountant Jlorshenah Janarthanan, 33, who was browsing for a second home in Penang, said the expo’s concept of a one-stop centre alleviated the stress for first-time buyers who were typically clueless.

“There are bank counters where prospective buyers can check loan eligibility instantly and that I feel is really convenient,” she said.

Friends Nur Aishyah Mohd Fuad, 26 and Nuridayu Hassan, 26, who came all the way from Sabak Bernam, said they got to learn more about the government’s initiatives at the expo, especially regarding housing.

“It is interesting because we got to learn about all kinds of rebates and cashback programmes that can help the rakyat, especially for young people like us who are not so proficient about financial management and investments,” the girls said.

The expo was co-organised by federal and state housing agencies such as PR1MA, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad, 1Malaysia Housing Projects for Civil Servants (PPA1M) and Federal Territories Affordable Housing (RUMAWIP).

The expo, showcasing 600,000 houses nationwide, runs from today until April 1, from 10am to 10pm.