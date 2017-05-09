Laos PM arrives in Malaysia for official visit

Laos Prime Minister Dr Thongloun Sisoulith (right) is welcomed by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Lee Chee Leong at Bunga Raya Complex Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). ― Bernama picSEPANG, May 9 ― Laos Prime Minister Dr Thongloun Sisoulith arrived at Bunga Raya Complex Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today to begin his two-day official visit to the country.

The special aircraft, flight QV 0001 from Vientiane ferrying the Prime Minister landed at about 9.22am.

Dr Thongloun was welcomed by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Lee Chee Leong who is also the Minister-In-Attendance.

Wisma Putra in its statement earlier said the visit was at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and is Dr Thongloun first offical visit since assuming office in April 2016.

“The official visit of Dr Thongloun Sisoulith to Malaysia emphasises the importance that Laos attaches its relationship with Malaysia.

“The visit also provides an excellent opportunity for the leaders to review the progress of the existing bilateral relations and discuss the possibilities of strengthening relations,” the statement added.

According to Wisma Putra, the Laotian prime minister would be accorded a welcoming ceremony before attending a restricted meeting with Najib at the prime minister's office, followed by a delegation meeting.

The Laotian Prime Minister is also scheduled to deliver an opening remark at the Malaysia-Lao PDR Business Forum at the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara.

The trade value between Malaysia and Laos has been on the increase these past years whereby in 2016, Malaysia's total trade in Laos amounted to US$30.96 million (RM134.4 million) compared to US$17.7 million in 2015. ― Bernama