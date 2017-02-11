Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:46 pm GMT+8

Labuan police foil attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes

Saturday February 11, 2017
05:04 PM GMT+8

LABUAN, Feb 11 ― The marine police foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes and alcoholic drinks worth about RM59,598, off Pulau Burung yesterday.

Also seized were a speedboat fitted with high-powered engine worth about RM65,000.

At the time of the incident at 12.15am, the skipper and his crew jumped into the sea and escaped.

Labuan police chief Supt Adzhar Othman said upon inspection, the boats were found to be laden with 12 boxes of kretek (clove-laced) cigarettes, 48 cartons of beer and eight boxes of alcoholic drinks, believed to have been smuggled from the duty-free island. ― Bernama

