Remand extended for labourer suspected of murdering wife

TAIPING, Jan 15 — Police have obtained an extra seven-day remand order against a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said the order was effective from today to January 22.

“The remand order was issued at the magistrate court here by court registrar Noraishah Ahmad,” he said here today.

It was reported that the 38-year-old woman was beaten after her husband suspected her of having an affair with another man.

In the incident, which happened at the couple’s house in Matang on Thursday night, the 38-years-old victim fell unconscious after her husband hit her.

The mother of four children, aged between five and 15, was then rushed to the Taiping Hospital via an ambulance after it was suspected that she was bleeding in the brain.

She died in the hospital at around 9.30pm the next day.

On the couple’s children, Mohamad said they are being cared for by the victim’s relative.

It was reported that a postmortem report revealed that the cause of death was due to head injury caused by blunt trauma.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.