Labourer gets nasty shock in social media link to Johor petrol station murder

A male motorcyclist lies unconscious at a Shell petrol station along Jalan Sri Pelangi in Taman Pelangi in Johor Baru after he was brutally attacked, stabbed and run over twice by his assailants tonight. A 55-year-old labourer is seeking to clear his name after finding himself linked to the murder probe. — Picture courtesy of the policeJOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — A 55-year-old labourer in Ipoh, Perak was stunned to find himself linked to an ongoing murder investigation in Johor Baru and is seeking to clear his name.

Accompanied by a 49-year-old friend, the labourer filed a report at the Bercham police station in Ipoh at 8.49am today denying involvement after learning that he had been linked to the brutal stabbing of a motorist who was also run down twice by a white BMW 520d in Taman Pelangi here last night.

Sources familiar with investigations said the complainant was alerted by a friend that his identity was being linked to the murder through Facebook and the WhatsApp channels.

“Basically, the complainant denied having any involvement with the suspects in the incident as he was not physically at the scene and said that the white BMW 520d bearing registration number WB79L was not under his care,” one of the sources told Malay Mail.

The complainant’s identity is said to have been circulated on social media since yesterday, after the the car registration plate of the BMW driven by the murder suspects went viral and was linked to the labourer.

Sources said checks revealed that the BMW car was also on repossessors’ wanted list as it had defaulted on several months’ payment from a bank.

“The car is believed to be legally registered under the man, but investigators believed that the car or its registration number may have been misused by the suspects,” another source said, adding that the suspects are also believed to be linked to car cloning syndicates in the state.

The BMW car owner’s address was given as located in Shah Alam, Selangor, according to its listing on the Royal Malaysian Police’s Pintar Enhanced Mobile Management System.

The Johor Baru murder victim has been identified as a 44-year-old Malaysian and his body was released to a Vietnamese woman in her 20s, believed to be his partner, from the Sultan Ismail Hospital’s mortuary at 2.10pm today, after a four-hour post mortem examination was conducted.

It is not yet known where the body would be placed the wake and funeral.

The blatant murder took place at about 7.30pm yesterday at the Shell petrol station at Jalan Sri Pelangi, Taman Pelangi when a group of four men exited a white BMW car and attacked the 44-year-old as he was inflating the tyres of his Volkswagen Polo car while the Vietnamese woman was seated inside.

A video recording of the incident has been spreading on the internet.