Ku Nan hopes PAS will ally with BN

Tengku Adnan said he hopes PAS will cooperate with BN now. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — The decision of the Opposition Pakatan Harapan pact not to cooperate with PAS in the next general election will give an advantage to the Barisan Nasional, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The strength of Pakatan Harapan had been dependent on PAS all along, he said to reporters at the Aidiladha celebration and Family Day of his Putrajaya parliamentary constituency here today.

Tengku Adnan said it was hoped that PAS would cooperate with BN now that it would not be working with Pakatan Harapan.

“That’s our hope,” he said when asked to comment on the decision of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council not to cooperate with PAS in the 14th General Election.

Asked whether PAS and Umno would cooperate in GE14, Tengku Adnan, who is also the Umno secretary-general, said: “God knows. That one I cannot answer. We are just watching. They talked to us and we also talked to them. Let’s see what happens.”

On the special bicycle lane in Kuala Lumpur, Tengku Adnan said the 5.5-km lane from Dataran Merdeka to Midvalley would be maintained regularly to ensure it was safe for users.

“I will have a discussion with Kuala Lumpur City Hall on the need to emulate the bicycle lane provided by the Putrajaya Corporation where the lane is not marked out by lines but painted red,” he said.

He also said that the bicycle lane at the Blue Pool, the latest attraction in Kuala Lumpur, was expected to be completed in the middle of next year. — Bernama