KTM suspends Kuala Krai-Tumpat train service due to flood

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad has cancelled its shuttle train service between Kuala Krai and Tumpat until further notice due to rising floodwaters.

The shuttle service will only be available between Kuala Lipis and Dabong, KTMB said in a statement today.

KTMB had suspended its inter-city train service between Kuala Lipis and Tumpat due to landslides at nine locations between the Kuala Krai and Bukit Abu stations.

“The East Coast inter-city train service remains suspended. All train services between Dabong and Kuala Krai are suspended until further notice. Work is going on to repair the tracks,” the statement said.

It also said that as for the Ekspres Timuran No. 26 (JB Sentral-Tumpat) service, trains were only available from the JB Sentral station to the Gua Musang station.

Passengers would be ferried in buses from the Gua Musang station to Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Wakaf Bharu and Tumpat, it said.

Passengers bound for Dabong would be able to use the local trains, it added.

As for the Ekspres Timuran No. 27 (Tumpat-JB Sentral) service, passengers would board buses at the Tumpat, Wakaf Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai stations to Gua Musang and continue their journey by train from the Gua Musang station to the JB Sentral station, it said.

KTMB said it expected the trains to be delayed by more than two hours and that passengers could obtain a refund for their tickets or change the date of the journey.

KTMB apologised for the inconvenience faced by passengers. More information can be obtained from KTMB at 03-22671200 or www.ktmb.com.my. — Bernama