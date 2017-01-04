Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:07 am GMT+8

KLIA limo driver killed, passenger seriously injured in crash

SEPANG, Jan 4 ― An airport limousine driver died while his passenger, a policeman, sustained serious injuries when the taxi rammed into a fertiliser-laden trailer at KM32.4 of the Elite Expressway (southbound), here, yesterday.     

Sepang district police chief, ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said in the 11.40pm incident, the driver, identified as Ahmad Fazli Mohd Junid, 38, from Shah Alam, died at the scene. 

The surviving passenger, police constable Nelson Katinggang, 22, from Tenom, Sabah and attached to the Seremban district police headquarters, was severely injured on his neck and jaw. 

Abdul Aziz said the airport limousine was heading towards Seremban from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).  

“The initial investigation revealed that the weather condition was fine but it was dark at the time,” he said.        

Abdul Aziz said Nelson was now being treated at Seremban Hospital while the body of the driver was taken to Putrajaya Hospital. 

The 40-year-old trailer driver escaped unhurt and police had recorded his statement, he added. ― Bernama

