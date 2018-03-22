Klang parang attack suspects to be charged in court tomorrow

A two-minute video recording of the incident shows the woman screaming for help while the man, armed with a parang, attacks her before bundling her into a blue-coloured Proton Satria. KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Two men who were caught on video allegedly slashing and kicking a woman before bundling her into a car will be charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Klang tomorrow, said South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli today.

He said the prime suspect, aged 38, and his 40-year-old accomplice are expected to be charged with attempted murder.

“We expect to charge them under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which is for attempted murder,” he said.

The ordeal of factory worker R. Komathi, 42, went viral on March 8, after a neighbour captured the alleged attack on camera.

The two-minute video showed the victim screaming frantically for help while a man armed with a parang attacked her before bundling her into a blue Proton Satria.

The suspects then left her at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban.

The duo was arrested on March 9 and 10, along with two other suspects who were later released on police bail.