Klang hospital closes canteen after rat filmed feasting on food (VIDEO)

A screen grab of the video that shows a rat purportedly eating from the food trays in the cafeteria at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang.KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Health Ministry shut down the cafeteria at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang, Selangor today after a clip showed a rat purportedly eating from the food trays there.

The canteen was ordered closed for two weeks, from 2pm until September 1, The Star Online reported.

HTAR director Dr Ding Lay Ming acknowledged the clip of the rodent, but could not confirm if the incident happened in its premises.

“We are not certain if the video was taken in our hospital canteen, but we are using this opportunity to instruct the canteen to undergo a thorough clean-up,” she was quoted as telling the news portal.

Dr Ding said the management may allow the canteen to reopen early if it is satisfied with the cleanliness after inspecting the place later this evening.

A 32-second video that has since spread through WhatsApp and Facebook shows a close-up of a rat eating cabbages from a food buffet before panning away to show human patrons of what appears to be a cafeteria.

However, there were no visible signs that identified the place clearly as HTAR’s canteen.

According to The Star Online, this is not the first time the HTAR canteen has been ordered closed due to hygiene issues.

Prior to today’s order, the canteen was shut two weeks in April 2015 because of rats.

The news outlet said several patients interviewed then claimed the hospital was infested with rats; one patient even claimed to have been bitten in the ward.