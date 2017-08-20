Klang Hospital cafeteria allowed to resume operations

A screen grab of the video on social media showing a rat purportedly eating from the food trays in the cafeteria at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang.SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — The cafeteria at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, which was ordered to close yesterday afternoon has been allowed to resume operations at 10pm on the same day.

HTAR director Dr Ding Lay Ming, when contacted by Bernama, said the decision to allow the cafeteria to resume operations was made following a review of the assessment made by the Klang District Health Office (PKD) on the cleanliness of the premises which complied with the set requirements.

The Klang PKD had issued a notice for the closure of the cafeteria at 2pm yesterday following an inspection carried out after a 32-second video clip showing a rat feasting in a vegetable container at the cafeteria went viral on the social media.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Zailan Adnan said the cafeteria was allowed to resume operations after considering the welfare of the hospital staff and visitors.

However, she said the department would continue to monitor the cleanliness of hospital cafeterias and would blacklist as well as terminate the contracts of operators that were frequently issued clean-up notices. — Bernama