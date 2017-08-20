KL SEA Games opening ceremony best ever, says Zahid

Fireworks illuminate the Bukit Jalil National Stadium during the official opening ceremony of 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa TELUK INTAN, Aug 20 — The opening ceremony of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) last night was the best ever, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I have seen the opening ceremonies of the SEA Games in Malaysia and in other countries, and I feel last night’s was the best of all.

“The organisation of the SEA Games in 1989 in Kuala Lumpur was great, but this one was even better,” he said when opening the Teluk Intan Umno division’s delegates conference here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice-president and discharging the duties of deputy president as well, also expressed his hope that the closing ceremony of the biennial games on Aug 30 would be a grand affair.

“Of course the people hope that it should not only be a grand closing ceremony, but we must set aside political differences and stand together to support our athletes in all the sports categories we are competing,” he said.

Malaysia have set a 111-gold target which if delivered will make them overall champions.

At a press conference later, Ahmad Zahid said the opening ceremony last night was a new benchmark and a good start for the athletes to aim for more gold medals in the games.

“We had a good start in terms of the number of medals won and hope that as the hosts, we will meet our target of 111 gold medals,” he said. — Bernama