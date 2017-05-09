KL mayor says no approval for TTDI condo project yet

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Abd Aziz (pic) was reported as saying that the project was under the process of collecting objections from interested and relevant parties. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has yet to approve a major condominium project near a park in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) here, the mayor said despite a minister claiming the development would proceed.

Astro Awani reported Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Abd Aziz as saying that the project was still under Rule 5, the process of collecting objections from interested and relevant parties.

“It’s not approved yet because it’s still under the Rule 5 objection process. So wait and see what issues will come out,” Mhd Amin was quoted saying.

“But people must know, when the land is owned by an organisation or by a private individual, they have the right to develop it.”

National newswire Bernama reported Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor as saying yesterday that the major property project at the Rimba Kiara park in TTDI would go ahead, despite the residents’ threat to take legal action.

When asked how the status of the land site at the Rimba Kiara park in TTDI was changed from a public open space to private land, the mayor said any party could apply to own land and it was approved by the Federal Territories land executive councillor.

“A large part of Taman Rimba Kiara is not affected,” said Mhd Amin.

The mayor added that the longhouse residents in TTDI, who are slated to receive one block of affordable housing in the project that also includes eight blocks of high-end service apartments, have refused to move and had rejected offers of PPR flats and public housing.

The TTDI Residents’ Association (RA) announced at a town hall meeting last Sunday that it would take legal action to stop the housing project, which comprises over 2,000 units, that it said would overwhelm TTDI with at least 8,000 to 10,000 new residents.

The RA also said they discovered at a meeting with DBKL that the condominium project would involve extensive road construction works in the suburb, including expanding a road connecting to the Penchala Link to a six-to-eight lane highway.