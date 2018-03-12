Kit Siang wants Penang to be Pakatan’s ‘fixed deposit’ state

Lim claimed the Malays in Penang and Selangor, just like the Chinese and Indians, had a better deal under the PH state government over the past decade compared to the previous BN administration. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGEORGE TOWN, March 12 — Penang can be Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) “fixed deposit” as part of its Save Malaysia campaign, DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

He called for the state to remain under DAP leadership to ensure the pact wins federal power and remains in government for the next 10 to 20 years.

“This is so that Malaysia can be a showcase to the world of how unity, tolerance and harmony in a plural nation with diverse races, religions and cultures could become a world-class nation of success, development and prosperity,” he said in a statement.

The Gelang Patah MP claimed that Penang has been a model state for good governance since DAP took power in Election 2008.

He further claimed the Malays in Penang and Selangor, just like the Chinese and Indians, had a better deal under the PH state government over the past 10 years compared to the previous BN administration.

He also said PH needs to extend the political change to the national landscape.

He added that PH is ready to replace BN in the 14th general election and form a new federal government for the first time in the country’s history since 1957.

“The Pakatan Harapan Manifesto launched on Thursday was a most powerful rebuttal of the politics of lies, falsehoods and hypocrisies,” he said, asserting that all Malaysians will have a better life under a PH federal government after GE14.

“This is because Pakatan Harapan wants to continue as the federal government in the 15th and 16th General Elections and in the decades after, and not just for five years after the 14th General Election,” he said.

He said if the PH federal government fails to deliver its promises to Malaysians, the voters have a right to reject PH in future elections and elect a replacement government, including one led by BN.