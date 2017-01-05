Kit Siang sues Utusan, NST over ‘false news’

Lim Kit Siang said he will sue the mainstream media that publishes false stories about him. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has instructed his lawyers to start legal proceedings against Utusan Malaysia, New Straits Times and any other media outlets that publish “fake news” about his alleged “secret pact” with Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said any media that publishes “lies” must accept full responsibility for their actions.

“I have no interest in wasting my time on the person who said it as he had lost all respect, honour and credibility as to deserve any attention,” he said when asked if he would also sue Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim who made the claim.

Lim stressed that he has already denied any secret meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed on December 3 when he had purportedly “sealed a deal that Mukhriz would become prime minster and me as his deputy”.

“Are they capable of citing the place and time on December 3 when Mahathir and I met to seal such a so-called deal? Of course, they are incapable of doing so, as they are only retelling lies,” he said.

Last week, Tunku Aziz claimed that DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) have a secret pact to make Mukhriz prime minister and Lim the deputy prime minister if Pakatan Harapan wins the next general election.

Two days ago, he again insisted that there was such a pact and challenged both Mukhriz and Lim to make statutory declarations to deny it.

Lim today said the allegations along with a new one linking him and other DAP leaders to late communist leader Chin Peng are all lies.

He was referring to a “family tree” being distributed online that claimed Chin Peng is related to Lim, Lee Kuan Yew, Teresa Kok, Tony Pua, Anthony Loke, Nga Kor Ming, Ngah Khoo Ham, “Ngoh” Nizar and Lim Guan Eng.

“Apart from Lim Guan Eng, I have no idea how I could be related to all the other named personalities,” Kit Siang said.

He accused Umno leaders of being behind such “fake news” and “false stories” in the run-up to the 14th general election.