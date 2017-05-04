Kit Siang questions appearance in BNM forex losses probe

Lim Kit Siang was called up to a meeting with the special task force investigating the foreign exchange losses in the billions of ringgit allegedly incurred by Bank Negara Malaysia in the late 80s. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, May 4 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today insisted he was not involved in the foreign exchange losses in the billions of ringgit allegedly incurred by Bank Negara Malaysia in the late 80s, saying his part was limited to his initial allegations in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the special task force investigating the matter now, the DAP parliamentary leader also stressed that he knew no more of the scandal than what was already in the public sphere.

“I find myself in the most anomalous position today. Whatever information I have said is already public knowledge. It is in my speeches in Parliament.

“I don’t have any special involvement in the forex losses. They are calling the wrong person,” Lim told reporters outside the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya today.

The Gelang Patah MP gave his statement earlier to the task force in a meeting that lasted nearly half an hour, and was accompanied by lawyer Ramkarpal Singh.

He suggested that the task force should instead be calling up ministers and government officials who had served during the time of the alleged scandal.

Lim also said that the interview did not venture into the topic of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was prime minister during the particular period.

He also maintained that a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) was necessary to probe the matter.

The task force previously called in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his statement. Anwar was deputy prime minister and finance minister when the scandal first became public.

Putrajaya formed the task force in February after former BNM assistant governor Datuk Abdul Murad Khalid claimed in an interview that the central bank racked up US$10 billion in foreign exchange losses during the early 1990s.

Former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan is heading the task force that includes senior officials from the Finance Ministry, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the police’s Commercial Crimes Department, the Securities Commission, and others.

The task force is expected to deliver its findings to the Cabinet in June and will include a recommendation on whether a royal commission of inquiry is necessary.