Kit Siang, not Dr M, is Pakatan’s ‘top dog’, PM’s aide insists

Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is the real boss of Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is the real boss of Pakatan Harapan, Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin said today after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad declared himself the “top dog” of the Opposition pact.

The prime minister’s aide said this is because Dr Mahathir’s fledgling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia only holds one federal seat compared to DAP’s 38.

“Dr Mahathir’s party has just one Parliamentary seat compared to DAP’s 38, the vast majority of opposition seats,” he said in a statement.

“So in reality Kit Siang is the master, and Dr Mahathir the puppet. Just as all the publicly listed top leaders of the opposition are Malay, camouflaging DAP’s real control.”

The retired prime minister-turned-government critic was last week announced as the chairman of the four-party Pakatan Harapan, though jailed PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was named the federal Opposition pact’s de facto leader and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail its president.

Last week, Barisan Nasional leaders had criticised Pakatan harapan’s announcement of its leadership line-up, claiming that having a chairman, president and de facto leader did not make it clear who is the main decision maker.