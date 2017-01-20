Kit Siang never asked to be made DPM, DAP leader says

Liew Chin Tong said the DAP was more interested in fighting for the country than positions. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Lim Kit Siang had never asked to be made Deputy Prime Minister if Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) won the next general election, DAP said today.

Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong said he was with Lim when the latter met with PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and that no secret deal was made between the two parties as alleged by several media outlets.

“On the question of Deputy Prime Ministership, Tun Mahathir explained certain media was twisting his words. He just said he merely heard of such suggestion.

“(Lim) Kit Siang informed Tun Mahathir that the DAP did not ask for the position,” he said in a statement today.

The DAP National Political Education Director said his party is above such dealings and was more interested in fighting for the country than positions.

“The DAP is a party of ideals and ideas, and not a party that seeks positions for the sake of power. DAP’s political struggle is to save Malaysia and build democratic institutions for a better Malaysia,” Liew added.

Earlier this month, Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim claimed that there was a pact between DAP and PPBM to make Dr Mahathir’s son Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir Prime Minister and Lim his deputy if Pakatan Harapan wins the next GE.

The former DAP vice-chairman claimed he was notified by a reliable source of the plan and will not reveal the person’s identity as demanded by Mukhriz, who has threatened to sue over the allegation.

