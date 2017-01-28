Kit Siang mulls legal action against Hadi for anti-Islam claim

DAP's Lim Kit Siang, August 10, 2015. — Picture by K.E. Ooi KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Barely a week after calling for truce, DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang said today he may initiate legal action against PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for allegedly calling him anti-Islam.

Lim said while it was Hadi’s prerogative to dismiss the DAP’s attempt at reconciliation, the PAS president should exercise discipline and refrain from making a false accusation to justify his position.

“My lawyers instructed to consider whether Hadi’s insinuation that I am anti-Islam is defamatory and cause for legal proceedings,” Lim said in a statement.

“What a haughty, arrogant but misconceived and misinformed response from Hadi.

“It is PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s prerogative to dismiss any possibility of working with DAP, but he has no right to turn and twist facts to justify his position,” he went on to say.

Lim, who is also MP for Gelang Patah, claimed Hadi had made the insinuation that he was anti-Islam when he told reporters that PAS will never cooperate with DAP again.

The DAP leader did not explain in the statement as to what exactly Hadi had said.

Yesterday, Hadi wrote a scathing remark against critics of the private member’s Bill that seeks to upgrade Act 355 of the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, just ahead of a rally in support of the Bill dubbed RUU355 next month. RUU355 is the Malay acronym for the Bill for Act 355.

In an apparent attack against the DAP, Hadi then defended his party and Umno for coming together on the issue, comparing the cooperation to other purported meetings between opposition party DAP and Barisan Nasional components MCA and Gerakan.

But Lim reminded Hadi that the fallout between PAS and other opposition parties were mainly due to the Islamist party’s internal problems.

“It is not the DAP but Hadi as PAS President who violated the Pakatan Rakyat Common Policy Framework and the Pakatan Rakyat consensus principle that all decisions in Pakatan Rakyat coalition should be reached by consensus of all the three component parties,” he said.



