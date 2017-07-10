Khir Toyo, wife withdraw forfeiture review application of mansion

Former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo (right) and his wife Zahrah Kechik had original filed a review application seeking clarification in regard to the High Court’s order to forfeit their two plots of land and a bungalow. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 10— Former Selangor Mentri Besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo and his wife Zahrah Kechik have withdrawn their review application to the Federal Court over the forfeiture of two plots of land and a bungalow in Shah Alam.



According to The Star Online, Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif who chaired a five-man panel struck out the case after being informed of the decision by the couple’s lawyer MM Athimulan.



“Our clients’ instruction is to withdraw the review,” Athimulan was quoted saying, adding that his clients were so advised after studying affidavits by parties and judgement by the court.



Other judges on the panel were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Richard Malanjun, Justices Zaharah Ibrahim, Balia Yusof Wahi and Prasad Sandosham Abraham.



Mohamad Khir and Zahrah had original filed a review application seeking clarification in regard to the High Court’s order to forfeit their two plots of land and a bungalow.



Both the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court had upheld the Shah Alam High Court’s decision on the forfeiture of the property in which Mohamad Khir and his wife were the registered owners.



Mohamad Khir, 51, was ordered to serve 12 months in jail after losing his final appeal at the Federal Court on September 29, 2015 to set aside his conviction for using his position to obtain the land and the bungalow unit in Shah Alam.



The former Sungai Panjang assemblyman was released from prison on March 29, last year when he was granted parole after serving six months.



He was found guilty by the Shah Alam High Court for obtaining for himself and his wife, two plots of land and a bungalow in Section 7, Shah Alam, from Ditamas Sdn Bhd through its director Datuk Shamsuddin Hayroni at an undervalued price of RM3.5 million, in contrast to the price of RM6.5 million paid for it by Ditamas.



Dr Mohamad Khir, who was the Selangot mentri besar from August 2000 until February 2008, committed the offence at the Selangor Mentri Besar’s official residence in Jalan Permata 7/1, Section 7, Shah Alam, on May 29, 2007.



The High Court had also ordered the two plots of land and the bungalow to be forfeited.

