Khairy: Time for me to step aside and let others be popular

Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin poses for a picture with delegates after the party wing’s general assembly at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin today admitted that his popularity has overshadowed many other capable young leaders within the party.

The Youth and Sports Minister said he will make an effort to allow younger candidates to have more limelight as he shies away from it.

“Maybe just that many don’t know them yet because I’ve been around for too long. One of the problems is that it is difficult for others to come out of the shadows.

“But I have given space to them. More and more of them are being known and exposed. I think that’s just the start,” Khairy told reporters after wrapping up the Umno Youth assembly today.

The Rembau MP also stressed compared to the Opposition, Umno has more likeable and winnable young candidates but have not stood out yet.

Khairy added there was no question of internal positions among the Umno Youth for now as all of them are focused on the upcoming general elections.

As the party youth chief, Khairy said he will speak to Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Razak and will push for more young candidates to be fielded in the next polls.

“We want more (candidates) definitely. I can’t say for sure but we want more. It depends on quality and availability there is. We need to see if there is empty seats and stuff,” he said.

The Umno general assembly started yesterday and runs until December 9. This year’s assembly will not have any party elections and is looked to focus on the coming general elections next year.