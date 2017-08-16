Khairy: All sporting venues will be completed in time for SEA Games 2017

Khairy Jamaluddin (third right) says all sporting venues will be completed by the time the events begin. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― All sporting venues will be ready by the time their respective events start, promised Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) was only handed over to the organising committee two days ago and there is a lot of work to be done.

“It is an ongoing process but we are positive it will be complete by the time the events begin,” Khairy said.

Events that take place at KLCC are billiards and snooker, judo, karate, pencak silat, taekwondo and wushu.

Khairy said only minor renovations were needed.

He also addressed outrage from football fans who experienced difficulty entering the Malaysia-Brunei match on Monday.

“I have spoken to the authorities to address these issues,” said Khairy.

“The solution will be to add more entry lanes, increase the number of ticket counters and sell tickets earlier to avoid overcrowding,” he said at the launch of the Prasarana Malaysia SEA Games Travel Guide at the Bukit Jalil LRT Station.

The newly launched guide can be found on MyRapid website myrapid.com.my.