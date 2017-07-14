Kelantan’s prerogative to pass Shariah Bill, says Azalina

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the state government had the power to do so after obtaining approval from the State Legislative Assembly. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKOTA TINGGI, July 14 — The Kelantan government has the prerogative to pass the Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 (Amendment 2017) Bill and to enforce it in the state.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the state government had the power to do so after obtaining approval from the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“This is the prerogative of the state government. If the Kelantan State Assembly passed the motion then it applies to the state,” said Azalina when commenting on the Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 (Amendment 2017) Bill passed in the Kelantan state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

“It is up to each state to propose and debate the motions in their respective state constituencies,” she told reporters at the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) open house at the Dataran Tasek in Bandar Penawar, here yesterday.

The amended Shariah Bill has provided for, among others, the whipping punishment to be executed in public and to empower religious enforcement officers to handcuff suspects and allow video clips to be used as evidence in trials.

The Bill was part of the preparation of the Kelantan Pas-led government to implement the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or Act 355 if approved by Parliament. — Bernama