Kelantan Umno on stronger footing, says Ahmad Jazlan

Datuk Seri Najib Razak praised Kelantan Umno at the party’s 2017 general assembly which ended yesterday. ― Bernama picMACHANG, Dec 10 — Kelantan Umno is on a much stronger footing and all set to recapture the state from the opposition in the 14th General Election, said its deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub,

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Rural and Regional deputy minister, said solidarity among its leaders was boosted further following praise for Kelantan Umno from Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the party’s 2017 general assembly which ended yesterday.

“Kelantan Umno and its wings Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri are in high gear to face GE14, Claims that Kelantan Umno is split is a figment of the imagination of the opposition,” he told reporters here today.

He said Kelantan Umno would be holding massive rallies in the Klang Valley where many outstation voters live to impress on them that the time was ripe for Umno and the Barisan Nasional to be back in power in Kelantan, which has been under PAS rule since 1990.

He added that Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who is also a former Finance Minister and currently MP for Gua Musang, and Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa would spearhead the campaign to convince Kelantan voters that Umno was the best choice for them. — Bernama