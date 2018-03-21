Kelantan police seize 10 firearms since January, state police chief says

KOTA BARU, March 21 — Kelantan police seized 10 firearms in several operations since January, according to state police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

He said most of the firearms were seized from individuals involved in drug cases.

“However, the number of seizures has declined compared to the corresponding period in 2016 and 2017, namely 21 and 18 firearms, respectively,” he told reporters at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here on Monday.

In the latest case on March 16, Hasanuddin said a team from the General Operations Force 8th Battalion (PGA8) seized a Stoeger Cougar 8000 Beretta pistol with two bullets at an oil palm plantation near Felda Kemahang in Tanah Merah.

The team had initially detained a man, in his 30s, in the area which had been a hot spot for drug activities but checks on the suspect led to the discovery of two bullets in his waist pouch, he said.

Hasanuddin said upon questioning, the man led the police to the place where the pistol was hidden. — Bernama