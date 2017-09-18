Kelantan police on lookout for Rohingyas trying to slip across border

Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive food distributed by local organisations in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, September 9, 2017. — Reuters picBACHOK, Sept 18 — Kelantan police have identified more than 100 ‘rat’ trails at the Malaysia-Thailand border and have stepped up security control in the area to prevent illegal entry of ethnic Rohingya fleeing the crisis in Myanmar.

State police chief, Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the move taken was also to prevent any untoward incident.

“We have identified 130 to 150 ‘rat’ trails that were created by people for smuggling activities at the border area from Jeli to Tumpat. We will be monitoring and stepping up security control in this area,” he said after officiating at the closing of the football and volleyball championships for the Kelantan Police Chief Trophy, here, today.

Earlier, in his speech, Hasanuddin urged members of the police force in the state to engage in physical activities in order to lose weight and prevent chronic diseases like heart attacks, diabetes and kidney problems.

He said those in the force who failed to control their weight could lose the opportunity for promotion. — Bernama