Kelantan police detect ‘Macau Scam’ tactic using Pos Malaysia’s name

KOTA BARU, Dec 18 — The police have uncovered the latest modus operandi of the ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate which now uses the name of Pos Malaysia to dupe its victims.

Kelantan Commercial CID chief, Supt Mohamed Zulmazi Che Daud said syndicate members would pose as Pos Malaysia staff and contact the potential victim via telephone, urging the individual to go to its office to collect a parcel.

“During the telephone call, they would ask the victim for a copy of the identity card and tell the individual to make payment into a bank account.

“The victim would only realise it’s a scam when there is no parcel for collection at the post office,” he told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohamed Zulmazi however did not reveal the number of victims involved or losses incurred. — Bernama