Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Malaysia

Kelantan police detect ‘Macau Scam’ tactic using Pos Malaysia’s name

Monday December 18, 2017
08:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Labour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next yearLabour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next year

The Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in womenThe Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in women

How Guardiola turned Man City into world beatersHow Guardiola turned Man City into world beaters

Ipoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplantsIpoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplants

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA BARU, Dec 18 — The police have uncovered the latest modus operandi of the ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate which now uses the name of Pos Malaysia to dupe its victims.

Kelantan Commercial CID chief, Supt Mohamed Zulmazi Che Daud said syndicate members would pose as Pos Malaysia staff and contact the potential victim via telephone, urging the individual to go to its office to collect a parcel.

“During the telephone call, they would ask the victim for a copy of the identity card and tell the individual to make payment into a bank account.

 “The victim would only realise it’s a scam when there is no parcel for collection at the post office,” he told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohamed Zulmazi however did not reveal the number of victims involved or losses incurred. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline