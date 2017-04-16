Kelantan pasar malam stalls risk closure if no Maghrib break

Kelantan ordered all trade activities to be suspended for 15 minutes during Maghrib, the evening Muslim prayers. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Stall operators at Kelantan’s night markets will face closure if they do not pause their business for 15 minutes when it is time for Muslim evening prayers, the state government said.

Kelantan’s Local Government, Housing, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Fattah Mahmood said local authorities throughout the state have been given clear orders to ensure that all trade activities are suspended immediately for 15 minutes as soon as it is time for Maghrib, or the evening Muslim prayers.

“This order is a policy of the state government that has to be given priority by all so that business activities at the pasar malam sites would be shut down immediately for a while,” he was quoted saying yesterday to local Malay-language daily Berita Harian.

“If there are traders who disobey, the local authorities would take action to immediately shut down their business, just as for offences of simply throwing rubbish.

“The action to shut down the business is to be done until the trader makes an ‘akujanji’ (undertaking) to comply with all rules under the bylaws of the local authorities (Rang Undang-undang Kecil Pihak Berkuasa Tempatan),” he added.

He said the Kelantan government will not make any compromises for this policy that has been in place since last year, along with other offences in the same bylaw.

“The traders have to fulfil their Maghrib prayers first, the same goes for visitors, before reopening their stalls,” he said, adding that local authorities have absolute power in taking action against anyone who fails to comply.

Kelantan is ruled by Islamist political party PAS and has a predominantly Muslim population. Malaysia’s 2010 census shows Kelantan as having 95.2 per cent Muslims, followed by 3.8 per cent Buddhists and all other religions at between 0.2 per cent to 0.3 per cent each.

Muslims are obliged to pray five times a day, with the Maghrib prayer performed after sunset.

The prayer times may differ from month to month, with the current Maghrib prayer times listed online throughout this month for Kelantan falling between 7.20pm to 7.23pm.

Besides the daily prayers, Muslims also attend Friday prayers at mosques.

Back in 2015, news reports emerged of Kelantan’s Kota Baru Municipal Council issuing a directive for supermarkets and hypermarkets to close during Friday prayers, with PAS saying that Muslim men who skipped their religious obligations had been found to loiter there.

In November 2016, Terengganu amended the Terengganu Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Takzir) 2001 to increase the penalty for Muslim men who failed to perform their Friday prayers without valid reasons from a maximum RM1,000 fine or maximum six months’ jail, to new limits of RM3,000 fine or two years’ jail.