Kelantan BN to shortlist GE14 candidates list, says Mustapa

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said Kelantan Bn is looking into shortlisting GE14 candidates. — Reuters picKOTA BARU, Aug 20 — Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) is looking into the shortlisting of candidates who can win in the Parliamentary and state seats in the 14th general election (GE14), said its chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Mustapa, who is also Kelantan Umno Liaison chairman, said it was important to ensure BN had the maximum seats, especially in the state assembly to form the government in Kelantan.

“Candidates (in the list) are still winnable candidates but this time we are more careful and the definition is wider (compared to GE13).

“There are more than two candidates listed in each constituency (Parliament and state) and I will meet every division head soon to discuss in more detail (on candidates),” he said after chairing the Kelantan BN and Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee meeting here today.

He said the list of candidates comprised of old and new faces and would also give the opportunity to women to contest in the coming general election.

Mustapa, who is also International trade and Industry Minister, said Kelantan BN was always ready to face any challenges from the opposition. — Bernama