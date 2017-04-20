Last updated -- GMT+8

Kelantan BN to have special manifesto for GE14, Umno man says

Thursday April 20, 2017
01:06 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed says Kelantan Umno will have a special committee to prepare a manifesto for the 14th general election. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed says Kelantan Umno will have a special committee to prepare a manifesto for the 14th general election. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJELI, April 20 ― Kelantan Umno is setting up a special committee to prepare an election manifesto for Kelantan Barisan Nasion (BN) for the 14th general election.

Kelantan Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the manifesto would contain commitments by BN to develop the state by focusing  on the people’s needs and the financial capability of the federal government.

“ It will be the BN’s promises to the Kelantan people. Although BN lost in the last general election (in the state),we are still able to implement various development projects for the people, especially the East Coast  Rail Line (ECRL) project, which is not included in the 13th general election manifesto,” he said.

He told this to reporters after launching the state-level “Jelajah Dikir Barat” at  Dataran Bukit Bunga here last night.

Mustapa , who is International Trade and Industry Minister, said the committee would get the views of the various levels of society in the state in preparing the manifesto which could focus on land development, employment and environmental protection.

On the “Jelajah Dikir Barat” programme, Mustapa said the Kelantan Umno would use the dikir barat performance as a platform to disseminate government messages to the people.

Dikir barat performances will be organised at all parliamentary constituencies in the state, either weekly or fortnightly, for the purpose, he added.

