Kedah’s flood mitigation plan in progress, says MB

Ahmad Bashah said he is satisfied with the preparations for any flood eventuality. ― Picture by KE OoiSUNGAI PETANI, Sept 23 — Kedah’s Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) involving a number of rivers will potentially alleviate the flood situation in the state particularly during high tide and continuous rain.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the RM1.4 billion project in Sungai Muda for example, which was completed in 2015, had resolved the problem in several areas in Kuala Muda District.

“The current flood prone areas in Kuala Muda are lowland locations; but many more areas would have been affected if the Sungai Muda RTB project had not been completed.

“I was informed by the Irrigation and Drainage Department that the RM641 million Sungai Kedah RTB project involving three packages will be completed by 2019,” he told reporters after visiting 293 flood victims from 65 families at the relief centre at SK Bukit Kechil, Mukim Bukit Meriam, Kota Kuala Muda, here last night.

He said the Pendang RTB project costing RM350 million and involved three packages would be implemented next year.

“Once all these RTB projects are fully completed, water flow to the sea will be smoother and reduce flood incidents,” he said.

Ahmad Bashah said although the flood waters which hit certain districts in the state had shown a decline after two days, all relevant departments and agencies were placed in readiness for any possibility of a second wave of flood.

“Kuala Muda recorded the highest number of flood victims compared to Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Pendang; although the water trend shows a decline we have asked all departments and agencies to continue monitoring the situation.

“According to the weather forecast, rain would fall again; and high tide can also cause the water to overflow even if there is no rain,” he said.

He is satisfied with the preparations for any flood eventuality and also advised residents to abide by any instruction issued by the relevant authorities to move to the relief centre to avoid any undesirable event. — Bernama