Kedah Umno pledges to maintain BN victory in GE14

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) chatting with the people at the Kuala Ketil public field in Baling, January 17, 2017. Also seen is Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Basha Md Hanipah. — Bernama picBALING, Jan 17 — Kedah Umno has pledged to ensure the state remains under Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming general election (GE).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, who is also state Umno liaison chairman said he would ensure the entire machinery worked extra hard to ensure a BN victory in the GE.

“The people of Kedah are of different races and this unity must be intensified in the general election, we will defend the Kedah Government and the Federal Government,” he said at the prime minister-people programme in Padang Awam Kuala Ketil here today.

Ahmad Bashah added the blessings enjoyed today, were the result of struggles and sacrifices of past leaders although there were those who denied it for the sake of personal interest.

“Other parties want to see Umno lose, we have to be careful and think about the future, do not listen to lies or slander,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baling Umno division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is sure all four state seats in the parliamentary constituency of Baling will be won by the BN in the coming GE.

“We are confident that Kedah will win big, even Umno-BN is confident of winning 4-0 in Baling, and we are ready to face the general election,” said the Baling MP at the same event.

In another development, Abdul Azeez said the Baling community did not need skyscrapers but instead wanted their welfare to be taken care of, as most people in Baling were rubber tappers.

“Previously, rubber prices fell but after the prime minister signed an agreement during his visit to China, rubber prices went up again.

“The people of Baling are not asking for skyscrapers...as long as the prices of rubber and oil palm go up, we are quite grateful,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeez said the construction of a mosque in Kuala Ketil would be ready in a year’s time while the ground-breaking ceremony for the Baling Specialist Hospital valued at RM113 million was expected to begin in May.

“We just hope Insaniah University College (Kuin) can be promoted to a full university, and we also want the proposal made to establish UiTM in Baling at one time, to be realised,” he said.

He noted that following the National Transformation Programme 50 which was implemented, three buses were provided free of charge to send Baling’s children who had no means of transport, to school.

“We also provide aid through the Council Of Headmasters in collaboration with the Parent-Teacher Association to 69 schools in Baling, including Chinese and Tamil schools, providing breakfast to less fortunate students,” he said. — Bernama