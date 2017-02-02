Kedah PAS may give PPBM chance in 12 seats for GE14

The Islamist party’s portal Harakah Daily reported state Youth wing chief Mohd Azam Abd Samat saying PAS may even lend its manpower for PPBM to campaign in those seats. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Following a deal between the two parties, Kedah chapter of PAS said it is mulling letting fledgling Parti Pribumi Bumiputera Malaysia (PPBM) contest 12 seats in the state assembly at the 14th general elections due next year.

“If the relationship between the two parties go on, it is not impossible that PPBM can contest in the 12 remaining state assembly seats that Kedah PAS will leave to its consensus partner,” Mohd Azam was quoted saying.

“Kedah PAS will surely not be selfish with its 24 contested seats, but will be ready to bring its machinery and existing capabilities in the 12 seats too. God willing, Kedah Umno-Barisan Nasional can be toppled with this collaboration.”

There are 36 state seats in Kedah. PAS only won eight of them in the 2013 general elections.

In comparison, the Barisan Nasional ruling coalition took 20, with the remaining eight held by Pakatan Harapan, including one seat by PPBM — its deputy president and former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in Ayer Hitam.

Yesterday, PAS and PPBM officially formed a joint committee tasked with framing an outline for political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election.

Representatives from both parties who met earlier today said that the committee’s formation was to ensure they are able to draft an “agreeable” political framework.

Despite that, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, who is also the deputy chief of PAS’ advisory Syura Council said the body has not given its blessings over the move.

“If there was any decision on it, I was not informed but as far as I know the Syura Council has not made any decision on this,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

The party’s Ulama wing also said that the collaboration must not include any relationship with former allies DAP and splinter Parti Amanah Negara.

“If the party has links with DAP and Amanah, then we will not be with them regardless of excuse and reason,” wing chief Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed said in Utusan Malaysia, referring to PPBM.