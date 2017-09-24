Kedah flood victims rise to 3,439

Flooding is seen in Pekan Cina, due to overflow from Sungai Kedah due to continued rains in Kampung Seberang Perak, Sept 21, 2017. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Sept 24 — As of 5pm, the total number of flood victims in the state increased to 3,439 as compared to 2,873 people this morning.

According to a statement from the Kedah Disaster Management Department (JPBN) secretariat, the number of evacuees soared when water from the upstream clashed with huge high tides.

All victims from 1,014 families were placed at 22 relief centres compared to 21 centres opened earlier and from the total, eight were opened in Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu each.

Among them were at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah, Alor Setar with 301 victims; SK Seri Gunung (135); SK Alor Mengkudu (106); Dewan Taman Sri Bagan (97); Surau Assyakirin, Kepala Batas (78); SK Bukit Pinang (71); Dewan Wawasan Kampung Kelompang (39); and Seberang Perak Welfare Department with 13 flood victims.

Meanwhile, the flood victims at Kubang Pasu were moved to Dewan Lubuk Batu (512); SMK Mahawangsa (509); Dewan Kubur Siam (303); Dewan Tokong Cina (167); Dewan Kampung Lahar (64); Dewan Manggol Malau (54); SK Kodiang Lama (41); and SK Jitra 2 with 19 flood victims.

In Pokok Sena, five evacuation centres were opened at SK Bukit Hijau with 435 victims, Madrasah Maahad Tarbiyah (113); Dewan Lubuk Keriang (60); Dewan Kampung Permatang Limau (35); and Surau Kampung Menerong with 18 victims.

Meanwhile, 269 flood victims from 74 families are housed at Dewan Sukan Tanah Merah in Pendang. — Bernama