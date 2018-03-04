Kedah cops identify five hotspots to focus on ahead of GE14

ALOR SETAR, March 4 — Kedah police identified five hotspot areas to focus on ahead of the upcoming 14th General Elections (GE14).

Kedah deputy police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan, however, did not disclose the areas.

He said Wisma Darulaman here was among the ‘hotspots’ that needed to be given special attention as the state government’s administrative centre and focus of the people in GE14.

“Post GE14 we will focus more on Kota Setar because it is the capital city, today’s simulation is also attended by district police chiefs to see the actual situation and preparations being made to put into practice in their respective areas,” he told reporters after the Ex-GE14 Series 2 Training at Jalan Suka Menanti here, today.

A total of 432 personnel, including 108 officers were involved in the exercise to test the effectiveness of police planning and action in the face of a security threat and public order situation in the general election.

The training is also to ensure that officers as well as personnel are always on standby for the upcoming GE14.

Meanwhile, Sahabudin said the Kedah police contingent requires about 500 additional personnel and so far 298 names have been submitted by Bukit Aman to Kedah.

“All equipment and logistics were also ensured to be in the highest level of preparedness and ready to be used at any time,” he said, adding that the simulation exercise was designed to be similar to real conditions and threats. — Bernama