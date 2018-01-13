Kedah assures support if Memali RCI is formed

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah, February 4, 2016. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR SETAR, Jan 13 — The Kedah Government will give its support if the Memali Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) is formed to investigate the bloody incident which resulted in 18 deaths, including those of four policemen, 33 years ago in Kampung Memali, Baling.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the state government would also extend a helping hand in the investigations as the incident had taken place in the state.

“We have no problem and it is up to the government to establish the Memali RCI...we will assist in the investigations to explain to the people on what had really happened,” he said at the Lot 1105 and 1106 ground- breaking ceremony for the housing project by the SK Grand Development in Mukim Langgar here today.

Previously, there were calls from families of the victims in the tragedy who were unhappy with the incident and wanted an RCI to be set up to allow a thorough investigation.

In another development, the state government aims to provide houses under the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in all 36 state constituencies within the next five years if given the mandate to govern.

He said thus far, seven state constituencies already had such houses for the residents, namely in Kota Setar, Kuala Nerang, Ayer Hitam, Kepala Batas, Bakar Bata, Kuah and Ayer Hangat in Langkawi. — Bernama