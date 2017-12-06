KDN doesn’t practise favouritism, says DPM

Zahid said the KDN would continue to be committed in realising the security aspect and ensuring social harmony continued to be protected in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) through all the 10 agencies and departments under it will not indulge in favouritism in discharging its duties.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the home minister, said the KDN would continue to be committed in realising the security aspect and ensuring social harmony continued to be protected in the country.

“KDN adopts the approach that it will not indulge in favouritism in terms of enforcement and follow-up action.

“The 10 departments and agencies will discharge its duties according to the law, act and regulations concerned,” he said when officiating the Pameran Korporat 1KDN@PWTC at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the duty and responsibility of the KDN and the agencies and departments under it was holistic and comprehensive encompassing the aspects of living since birth until death.

“For example, the issuance of birth certificates right up to the death certificates (by the National Registration Department),” he said.

Thus, Ahmad Zahid said the tasks and responsibilities of the ministry were extensive and hoped that no one tried to create a negative perception of the KDN among the people.

On the Pameran Korporat 1KDN@PWTC (1KDN Corporate Exhibition@PWTC) held in conjunction with the 2017 UMNO General Assembly on Level Three at the PWTC, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO vice-president discharging the duty of the deputy president, said the ministry offered the KDN best service to the people of Malaysia.

In fact, he said, the people who came to the PWTC could get services from the agencies and departments concerned directly and immediately.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also launched his book, the second he had written since helming the KDN, entitled Penggerak Transformasi Keselamatan Negara containing 238 pages published by the Institute of Public Security of Malaysia (Ipsom).

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat, Home Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim and Director-General of Immigration Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali. — Bernama