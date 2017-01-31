KAFA: Kelantan football team not affected by Annuar’s suspension

The Kelantan Football Association says that the suspension of Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) has not affected the Kelantan football team. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BARU, Jan 31 ― The suspension of Tan Sri Annuar Musa as the chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Berhad (PMB) has not affected the Kelantan football team that plays in the M-League.

Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) secretary-general Datuk Ismail Md Noor said the probe against Annuar who is also the advisor of KAFA had not affected the sponsorship of the team which is also known as The Red Warriors.

“Our preparations for the Super League match against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium on Saturday has also not been affected,” he said when contacted here today.

Ismail said KAFA would respect MARA's decision.

MARA today suspended Annuar from his duties as the agency's chairman and chairman of Pelaburan MARA Bhd (PMB) with immediate effect.

MARA Council member Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob announced at a media conference today the immediate suspension of Annuar from the two positions, saying it was to facilitate an investigation by MARA internal auditors into several matters including the PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) sponsorship of the Kelantan football team, also called The Red Warriors. ― Bernama