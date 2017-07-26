Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

K1M members in Sarawak told to serve as community reporters

Wednesday July 26, 2017
SIBU, July 26 — The 1Malaysia Community (K1M) members in Sarawak have been urged to set up their own Facebook pages to enable them to interact with one another and to serve as community reporters.

Sarawak Information Department director Abang Sardon Abang Hashim said the 235 K1M members in the state could play their parts as community reporters and update their activities in the social media.

“They don’t have to follow the language style of working (bona fide) journalists. It is suffice to use their own language style and make it more interesting with ‘pantun’ (quatrains) and others,” he said when opening the Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri and Ngiling Bidai 2017 organised by the K1M and Information Department here yesterday night.

Abang Sardon said as media organisations may not have enough manpower to cover all the activities at the community level, such members should actively take up the roles as community reporters by posting caption stories on their respective Facebook pages. 

Their roles as community reporters would be vital especially in the upcoming 14th General Election, he added. — Bernama

